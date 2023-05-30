Did Yellowjackets co-creator receive death threats after Season 2 finale? Read DEETS

Disclaimer: Yellowjackets Season 2 finale spoilers ahead! Proceed with caution.

The Yellowjackets Season 2 finale premiered on Friday and as several series actors had hinted, the season finished in an absolutely bizarre way with unexpected revelations in both timelines and a shocking death in the present. Though the finale episode was incredibly powerful, it hasn't been well received by everyone and regrettably, not all fans have handled it in a good way. Yes, you read that right! After the show's exclusive season 2 finale, co-creator Ashley Lyle announced on Twitter that she received death threats. She then thanked everyone who has been a part of the show so far.

Ashle Lyle on receiving death threats

Ashle Lyle took to Twitter to share a statement that she has received death threats in addition to thanking all the program writers, cast, crew, and others for their contributions. She also hinted that the upcoming season will probably get even crazier.

Lyla wrote, "So, I know some people really enjoyed the #Yellowjackets finale… and some people… did not (is getting death threats a showrunner right of passage? Because I can live without that one!) But I would love to take a moment to thank everyone who came on this ride with us.” She added, “If it brought you joy, or made you laugh, or think, or cry, or just provided a respite from real life, that makes all the craziness feel worthwhile. All we can do is tell the story we needed to tell.”

What happened in the Yellowjackets season 2 finale?

The episode had a number of significant developments, but the two that are widely discussed by fans include Natalie, in both of the timelines. In the wilderness of 1996, Young Natalie was crowned the antler queen after surviving last week's hunt in which Javi, rather than Nat, made the sacrifice when he fell through the ice and the others allowed him to drown in Nat's place. Lottie believes Nat's survival is proof that the forest has selected her as the leader.

In the present, Lottie, Nat, Shauna, Taissa, Van, and Misty participate in another ritual to choose who will be sacrificed to the wilderness and while Shauna is chosen, her daughter Callie arrives and shoots Lottie in the arm to injure her and protect her mother. This causes Lisa, one of Lottie's supporters, to intervene and defend herself with a gun. This sets off a series of events in which Misty attempts to inject Lisa with a lethal shot, but Natalie, with whom Lisa has formed a bond, steps in and saves Lisa by receiving the injection herself. It's an unexpected turn but it concludes Natalie's story, even if it does leave viewers in disbelief and wondering what will happen next in Season 3.

