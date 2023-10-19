'Did you get permission?': When FRIENDS star Lisa Kudrow hilariously revealed her 'car used to get searched every night' after the shoot

Lisa Kudrow became an icon for generations with her role as Phoebe Buffay on everyone’s favorite sitcom, FRIENDS. Her various idiosyncrasies as the character and the strange humor that she injected to the role quickly cemented her status in the golden books of television history.

While making a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2020, the FRIENDS actor had revealed that she had her car repeatedly searched on set everyday when she was working on the iconic show.

Lisa Kudrow on why her car was searched on FRIENDS set

Lisa Kudrow is known to play one of the most eccentric characters on the hit sitcom. That’s saying something as the show was filled with a bunch of eccentric characters. Being a part of a show like FRIENDS is iconic for various reasons, one of which is most certainly the props.

As the show was filmed in front of a live audience the creators of the show had to create a completely realistic set for the actors to work on which included having the props in place. Though the possibility of one of the cast members taking a prop of their liking with them for a sentimental value is quite high, because of this while filming the show all the cast members were repeatedly checked for props on them,

"I mean, my car used to get searched every night,” the actress revealed during her virtual appearance on the Jimmy KimmeL Live in 2020.

Lisa Kudrow on Mathhew Perry’s thoughtful gift to her when FRIENDS wrapped

Taking a memento for their time on a particular set is quite understandable for any actor. For a show as big as FRIENDS, it’s even more understandable as the show is littered with iconic props that have a historical significance for the actors. It was no surprise that most of the cast members from the show took home some sentimental piece of prop from their time on the sets. Though, the one gifted by Matthew Perry to Lisa Kudrow might be the very best.

"As the words were coming out I went, 'Oh, good, there's a clock'," she said. "I gestured to that and said, 'Oh! Look at the time. I gotta get going.' And during shooting Matthew said, 'Did you point to the cookie jar and say look at the time?'" the actress had told Jimmy Kimmel during her appearance in 2020 while referring to a scene where she pointed to a cookie jar on the set thinking it was a clock.

Her FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry in a true Chandler fashion got that jar for her when the show was ending, making that scene even more memorable for the actress.

