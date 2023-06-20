Did you know Adele wanted Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa statue when she bought his house? Here's why

Adele bought the mansion of actor Sylvester Stallone in Los Angeles last year. In a recent interview, Stallone revealed that the British singer had one strange request, and she’d buy the house if it were completed. Adele insisted that she wanted a Rocky statue in the house, and that would make or break the deal.

Adele asks Sylvester Stallone for a Rocky statute

Last year, when the British singer-songwriter bought Sylvster’s mansion, she put forth a very peculiar demand. While talking to The Wall Street Journal, Sylvester spoke about a Rocky statue that he had in his old house, which would overlook the pool. The actor’s hit movie Rocky Balboa gave him a chance to play a boxer named Rocky.

While talking to the outlet, he was asked if he wanted to move the statue to his new house. Sylvester replied, saying, “I did.” Rocky revealed that Adele wanted to keep the statue for herself. “That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal,” the singer said. Stallone revealed that he let her keep the statute after she insisted. He added, “I like what she’s doing; she’s making it gorgeous.”

According to TMZ, Adele is busy renovating the whole mansion. The singer bought the house from Sylvester for a whopping $58 million.

Sylvester Stallone and the Rocky Balboa ownership dispute

Sylvester Stallone had taken to social media to blast Rocky Balboa's producer Irwin Wrinkler publicly in the past. “If it wasn’t for Winkler there would’ve been at least another three Rocky’s, that would’ve been wonderful,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Sylvester spoke about the ownership dispute regarding the Rocky Balboa franchise. He expressed his disappointment, writing, “I really would like [to] have at least a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN – I believe That would be a FAIR gesture.”

For the unversed, Irwin Winkler and Chartoff were named as the only producers for the first 5 Rocky films. The character of Rocky originated from Sylvester. In 1976, he had written a 90-page script on his own in three days.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter last year, the actor was asked if there had been any updates on the ownership dispute. To which he replied with, “No. It’s never gonna happen. It was a deal that was done unbeknownst to me by people that I thought were close to me and they basically gave away whatever rights I would have had.”

He also spoke about how ironic it was that he did not own any rights to the movies. The actor added that people who “have done nothing control it.” Sylvester also spoke about wanting to do another Rocky movie.

