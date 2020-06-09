Did you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked with THIS The Vampire Diaries star in Bride and Prejudice?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the first Indian to make it big in Hollywood. After taking Bollywood by storm, she turned into international star after featuring in Gurinder Chadha's Bride and Prejudice. Did you know the movie also featured one of our favourite The Vampire Diaries star? Read on to find out.

After stealing hearts with her Bollywood performance for years, rose to global stardom after featuring in Gurinder Chadha's 2004 romance-musical film Bride and Prejudice. The modern adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, Pride and Prejudice, featured the lives of four unmarried daughters in an Indian family. It featured Aishwarya (as Lalita Bakshi) and Martin Henderson (as Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy) in the lead roles. But apart from these two actors, the film also featured one of our favourite The Vampire Diaries actors -- Daniel Gillies.

Daniel played the role of fan favourite Elijah Mikaelson in both TVD and its 2013 spin-off The Originals. While played a supporting role in the 2009 teen drama show, Daniel played one of the lead characters in the spin-off. The fans drooled over Elijah Mikaelson and Niklaus Mikaelson (played by Joseph Morgan) for years before the series came to an end on August 1, 2018. Elijah continues to be one of the most cherished characters in The Vampire Diaries universe, thanks to the breathtakingly charming actor. In Bride and Prejudice, the actor played the role of deceptively attractive George Wickham.

Living in her house as a guest, George tries to woo Lalita, who is obviously attracted to Fitzwilliam. Even though George does not end up with Lalita, the two actors share a significant amount of screen time together. In one of the scenes he even dances and plays Dandiya (Indian folk dance) with Aishwarya, and it goes beyond saying that Daniel looks impossibly handsome dressed in ethnic clothes. The Canadian-born actor looks adorable as he moves and hops on the music, with a bright smile on his face. If you have seen the two shows and can’t get over Daniel’s Elijah you have to watch Bride and Prejudice again just to appreciate the actor.

