Did you know Amber Heard once said falling in love with Johnny Depp 'felt like a dream'?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation suit is no secret at all! The former couple grabbed headlines not once but on several occasions for multiple reasons. Be it their ugly divorce, the nasty allegations, or the defamation suits; the stars were always in the news due to topics related to their personal lives. However, once upon a time, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were in love. The Aquaman actress had said she was ‘head over heels in love’ with Depp. Revisit the time when Heard spoke about the time she fell in love with Johnny.

Amber Heard talks about being in love with Johnny Depp

During the defamation trial in May 2022, Amber Heard took to the stand in court and revisited the time she was "head over heels in love" with Johnny Depp. The actress spoke about how their relationship "felt like dream" after they filmed The Rum Diary in 2011. "I felt like this man knew me, saw me, in a way no one else had," she added while on the stand. Heard spoke about how Johnny made her feel throughout their relationship.

The actress revealed, "When I was around Johnny, I felt like the most beautiful person in the world. It made me feel seen. It made me feel like a million dollars." Amber also spoke about how they started "secretly dating” following Johnny’s split from Vanessa Paradis, which had not been made public at the time. Recalling the time, Heard said Johnny and she were in a “bubble of secrecy.”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce

Johnny and Amber got married in 2015 and went their separate ways in 2016. Amber heard filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Johnny. Heard claimed that Johnny abused her during their marriage, while he denied all claims. The pair settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Amber Heard Vs Johnny Depp defamation suit

In the 2019 defamation trial, Depp spoke about why he stayed in an abusive marriage; he revealed, "I didn't want to fail."

The actor added, "I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around. Because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this, suddenly this opponent. It wasn't my girl, she had become my opponent."

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over the op-ed she wrote for $50 million on the basis of defamation. Amber Heard slammed Depp with a countersuit of $100 million in response to his libel lawsuit, for which she was awarded $2 in damages. Amber was found liable to pay Johhny $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in the defamation case.

