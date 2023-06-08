Did you know Arnold Schwarzenegger had a tough childhood under a 'tyrant' father? Actor REVEALS

Spoiler alert!

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be sharing about his ‘tough’ childhood spent under a ‘tyrant’ father in his upcoming three-part Netflix docuseries, Arnold. The ‘Terminator’ actor will give a detail of his childhood days in the docuseries premiering on Thursday at 12:30 am IST.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals about his Nazi father

Arnold Schwarzenegger who grew up in Austria, is set to candidly open up about his upbringing in the limited series. It details his personal life as well as his career as an actor, politician and bodybuilder. The docuseries shows the A-lister talking about his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger. He was a Nazi Party official whom Arnold described as a ‘tyrant.’ The actor said that his father might have suffered from countless mental health struggles.

Recalling his father, Arnold said, “He was buried underneath buildings, rubble, for three days, and on top of that, they lost the war.” They went home so depressed. Austria was a country of broken men. I think there were times where my father really struggled.”

Arnold recalled his late brother’s demise

He mentioned that Gustav had ‘schizophrenic behavior.’ This made them unclear whether the actor and his late brother would find their ‘kind father’ or ‘drunken’ alter ego. The siblings were forced to earn breakfast and even compete against each other. Describing his father’s behavior, Arnold said, “He would scream at three in the morning and we would wake up and our hearts were pounding because we knew that meant.” His father used to strike the actor’s mother with strange violence.

The ‘True Lies’ actor believes his sibling's drinking problem stemmed from their ‘tough’ upbringing as he lost his brother Meinhard Schwarzenegge in a drunk driving accident. Recalling his late brother, Arnold said, “The brutality that was at home, the beatings that we got from our parents sometimes — all of this I think he could not sustain. He was much more delicate of a person by nature.”

However, this is not the only thing Arnold will be sharing in his upcoming docuseries. He also detailed the crushing moment he had to confess to his then-wife Maria Shriver about his extramarital affair with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena and their shared child. However, in 2011, his ex-wife confronted him about their son Joseph, born in 1997.

