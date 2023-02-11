Did you know Ashton Kutcher always wanted to work with Reese Witherspoon before Your Place or Mine?

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s new rom-com Your Place or Mine was released on February 10 2023 as the actors get candid about their first time working together. Though both are considered as icons of the rom com genre, they surprisingly never got an opportunity to work together. Kutcher mentioned in an interview that he always wanted to make a rom-com with Witherspoon. Know more about it below.

Revelations by Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon

1. Actors only met once at a party decades ago

Reese Witherspoon recalls in the Variety interview that when she saw him at a party he was carrying a lot of Red Bull in a cooler which she thought was quirky. However, Ashton Kutcher didn’t remember the cooler thing at all. The actor mentioned that he might be nervous at that time that Witherspoon whom he admired so much was acknowledging him.

2. Kutcher and Witherspoon kept tabs on each other’s work

Reese said that she loved Kutcher’s movies like Punk’d, No Strings Attached, Butterfly Effect and thought he was incredibly handsome in The Guardian. While Kutcher said he was a big fan of Reese’s movies such as Legally Blonde and Election. He even jokingly asked Witherspoon to sign his arm so that he can get it tattooed.