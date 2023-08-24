Did you know Barbie actor Ryan Gosling once expressed his desire to join USD 228 million MCU movie?

Ryan Gosling, the charismatic actor adored for his roles in beloved films like The Notebook, Drive and Barbie, once generated quite a buzz when he expressed his interest in stepping into the superhero world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a previous interview with MTV News' Josh Horowitz, Gosling openly shared his aspiration to take on a superhero role, specifically mentioning his intrigue with Ghost Rider. This character had previously been portrayed by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 film adaptation. The Kenergy definitely seemed to be at its peak at that time!

When Hollywood heartthrob, Ryan Gosling shared his superhero secrets

The news triggered lots of talk and friendly debates among fans who were imagining how well Gosling could pull off the mysterious Ghost Rider character. And then, to make things even more interesting, Norman Reedus from The Walking Dead also popped up as a potential contender for the role. This got people speculating and wondering which of the two actors would end up snagging the part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling 'I'm Just Ken' BTS video goes viral; fans can't stop praising his 'Ken-ergy'

Interestingly, Kevin Feige, the big shot behind Marvel Studios, actually seemed pretty pumped about the idea of Gosling jumping into the superhero scene. In an MTV News interview, Feige couldn't help but gush about the actors’ acting skills, using words like "unbelievable" and "amazing" to describe him. He stated, “Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing…I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU. He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing,”

Advertisement

How was Gosling’s desire treated?

Even with all the excitement and Feige's upbeat outlook, there were still some lingering uncertainties surrounding Ghost Rider's comeback to the silver screen. After all, the character had already been brought to life by Nicolas Cage in two movies and by Gabriel Luna in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV series. With the existing array of versions already in play at that time, the thought of bringing in a brand new Ghost Rider rendition took a friendly tug-of-war of opinions.

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling discusses surfing as Ken from Barbie: 'I’m not claiming to have any of this spirituality...'

However, Emily Blunt’s conversation during a chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast threw a little doubt on Gosling's superhero dreams. Blunt, who's had her own share of superhero role rumors, confessed that Gosling had actually waved goodbye to the idea of donning a superhero cape.

This little bombshell flipped things in a fun and unexpected way, leaving fans scratching their heads and wondering what in the world might've caused Gosling to take a U-turn on his superhero dreams.

ALSO READ: Ryan Gosling enjoys beach time with family amid billion-dollar milestone of Barbie