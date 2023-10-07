Did you know Barbie's Greta Gerwig couldn't stop laughing due to THIS Michael Cera as Allan footage? DEETS inside

In a fun behind-the-scenes look at the Barbie movie, it seems that director Greta Gerwig couldn't stop laughing when she saw Michael Cera's hilarious performance as Allan, a character not very well-known in the Barbie world. Entertainment Tonight got a special sneak peek into the funny moments that happened during filming, making us curious about what Michael Cera did to make the director laugh so much.

What did Michael Cera, portraying the character Allan, do that made Greta Gerwig burst into uncontrollable laughter?

As revealed in the exclusive Behind-the-Scenes footage rolled out by Entertainment Tonight, there was a moment of uproarious hilarity that left Greta Gerwig doubled over in uncontrollable laughter. The scene in question showcased Ryan Gosling's character, Ken, valiantly endeavoring to win the affections of Margot Robbie 's Barbie by flaunting his surfing prowess amidst the surreal plastic expanse of Barbieland. However, in a twist befitting of the finest comedic storytelling, the plastic waves of Barbieland had a mischievous agenda of their own, leading to Ken's hilarious and comically spectacular launch into the skies above followed by an extremely funny fall.

The ensuing spectacle was nothing less than extraordinary, with Allan unleashing a primal scream that echoed through the artificial utopia, prompting Gerwig to urgently call for a halt while succumbing to uncontrollable fits of laughter.

Michael Cera or Allan’s POV on Greta Gerwig

As per the Entertainment Tonight exclusive, from Michael Cera's perspective, Greta Gerwig's directorial prowess is unrivaled. He admires her ability to manage complex productions while maintaining a free and inventive spirit saying, “well I can't imagine anybody else directing it other than Greta I mean she's been so amazing with so many elements and this enormous production design so many moving pieces and you know in the midst of all that she's so free and inventive and um changing things.”

Reportedly, Michael Cera's portrayal of Allan in the movie Barbie has received praise from critics and audiences alike. In an article from Vulture, Allan is described as "a vibe, as long as having no vibe counts as a vibe." The article also notes that Cera is "one of the most gifted deadpan deliverers of the modern era" and that he captures the essence of Allan perfectly.

