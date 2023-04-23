Did you know Bella Ramsey is leaving Twitter amid the blue tick row? Here is everything to know

On April 23, 2023, Bella Ramsey announced that she will no longer be using Twitter though her account will remain active.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 23, 2023   |  07:24 PM IST  |  3.6K
On Friday, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey announced that she will no longer be using Twitter.   

Ramsey has been making headlines with her acting works in The Last of Us and Game of Thrones. She has quickly become a fan favorite with her openness during the interview. The British actor has also been open about the way that she feels about her gender. Currently she has been working the second season of the hit series The Last of Us

Here is everything that we know about Bella Ramsey leaving Twitter amid Elon Musk's new Twitter policies.

Bella Ramsey on leaving Twitter

On April 23, 2023, Bella Ramsey announced that she will no longer be using Twitter though her account will remain active. The Last of Us star tweeted, ‘Twitter it’s been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you’.

Bella Ramsey recently used her Twitter account to wish her childhood self a Happy Trans Day of Visibility. 

The Last of Us star also previously told The New York Times in January that she is gender fluid.

As the British actor has announced her break from the platform, many celebrities mocked Elon Musk over the change in Twitter policies. Musk announced new policy changes that users had to pay a monthly subscription fee in order to keep the blue tick. Ramsey was amongst one of the celebrities who were ‘legacy verified’ on the Twitter platform to lose their blue ticks today.  

How much was Bella Ramsey paid for The Last of Us?
There is reportedly a huge pay gap between the actors in HBO' “The Last of Us”. According to Variety, Pedro Pascal received $600,000 per episode, while Bella Ramsey received $70,000, despite both being the protagonists of the series.
Will there be a season 2 of The Last of Us?
Season Two has been confirmed
Why did Bella Ramsey quit The Worst Witch?
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has spoken about leaving children's TV series The Worst Witch as a teenager to aid her recovery from an eating disorder.
