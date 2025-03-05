Did You Know Ben Stiller Asked Barack Obama to Voice Role in Severance? Former POTUS' Reply Might Surprise You

Ben Stiller revealed that he initially asked former U.S. President Barack Obama to lend his voice to a role in Season 2 of Severance. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stiller said he reached out to Obama before eventually casting Keanu Reeves.

Stiller, who serves as the executive producer and director of the Apple TV+ series, shared that he contacted Obama through a friend who knew the former president’s lawyer. “There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama,” Stiller told Kimmel.

After sending the request, Stiller received an email from Obama just two days later. The former president expressed his appreciation for Severance but politely declined the offer.

Stiller recalled Obama’s message: “Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

Joking about the rejection, Stiller said, “What’s more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance?” Despite Obama turning down the role, Stiller found it “pretty cool” that he took the time to respond.

With Obama unavailable, Stiller turned to Keanu Reeves, who agreed to narrate the Lumon Is Listening puppet propaganda video in the first episode of Severance Season 2. Reeves’ voice went uncredited, but fans quickly recognized his distinct tone as per Variety.

Stiller praised Reeves for his performance, saying he took the role very seriously and recorded multiple takes in Los Angeles. He described Reeves’ voice as warm and inviting, which was exactly what the team wanted for the video.

Severance creator Dan Erickson previously mentioned in an interview with Collider that the voice needed to feel friendly and welcoming while still fitting into the eerie world of Lumon Industries.

Season 2 of Severance premiered in January, with new episodes streaming on Apple TV+. The season finale is set to air on March 21.