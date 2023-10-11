Did you know Billie Eilish almost had completely different name? Details inside

Billie Eilish, the incredibly famous music sensation, achieved massive fame when she was just 19, which is quite remarkable. She's been ruling the music charts and winning over fans all over the world with her one-of-a-kind music and style. Recently, she charmed people with her song ‘What Was I Made For?’ and so, it becomes quite intriguing to look back at her early days and learn that she almost went by the name "Pirate" instead as she mentioned in her book according to USA Today’s report.

Billie Eilish or Pirate?

As reported by USA Today, in her first book, titled Billie Eilish, she takes her fans on an intimate journey through her life, childhood memories, vacation snapshots, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life as a performer. While the book primarily serves as a visual diary of her experiences, one of the most intriguing revelations from these projects is the story of how Billie Eilish almost had a name that's far from the one we've all come to know.

It turns out that her older brother, Finneas O'Connell, who later became her songwriting partner, played a significant role in this nearly alternative naming. Reportedly, when their mother, Maggie Baird, was pregnant with Billie, Finneas was deep into a pirate obsession. As a result, he affectionately referred to his unborn sibling as Pirate .

As reported by USA Today, Eilish reminisces about this twist of fate in her book, saying, "They called me pirate for months, and they were kind of planning on naming me Pirate." However, as destiny would have it, an event altered the course of her naming. As Eilish revealed, "And soon before I was born, my grandfather died, and his name was William, AKA Bill, Billie. And that's where my name came from." However, the idea of "Pirate" wasn't entirely rejected since it found a place as one of her middle names, resulting in her full name being Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell.

Billie Eilish's fame

Billie has received a lot of praise from various artists and critics. Reportedly, Elton John and Phoebe Bridgers have expressed their admiration for Billie Eilish. As per a report from NME, Bridgers even went as far as calling Eilish a genius.

According to reports, critics have showered praise on Eilish's second album, Happier Than Ever, applauding its unflinching portrayal of life as a teenage pop superstar. They have also highlighted her ability to continue expressing her fears with a relatable intimacy, positioning her as a pop anti-hero.

