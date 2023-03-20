Did you know Billie Eilish’s character in Swarm is inspired by a real cult?

Billie Eilish made her acting debut in the brand-new series Swarm co-created by Donald Glover and Janina Nabers. Read on to know more about her character.

Billie Eilish (Image: Billie Eilish Instagram)
Billie Eilish (Image: Billie Eilish Instagram)

Billie Eilish’s acting debut in the brand-new series Swarm has been the talk of the town lately. The singer plays the role of Eva, the charming executive director of a ‘female-empowerment’ group that holds training and healing sessions with the show’s protagonist Dre (played by Dominique Fishback) - an obsessive fan turned murderer for her favorite musical icon Ni’ Jah (who is seemingly modeled on Beyonce). However, Eva and her group’s alluring nature hides something sinister beneath it all. And now, the show’s co-creator and executive producer Janina Nabers has shared that Eilish’s character is inspired by a real-life cult. Yes! That’s right. Read on to know more.

Billie Eilish’s character in Swarm inspired by real cult

Eilish’s Eva and her group of seemingly friendly women in Swarm will remind viewers of many Hollywood-adjacent cults, most specifically the NXIVM cult. This cult involved actresses like Allison Mack, who is currently serving a three-year prison sentence. Nabers shared with The Hollywood Reporter that Eilish’s character was inspired by that cult and its leader Keith Raniere. For the unversed, Raneire was sentenced to 120 years in prison and fined $1,750,000 in the high-profile sex-trafficking case.

Talking about this, Nabers told the publication, “There is a cult that existed in the world that was very prominent during that time. And that is the kind of true-crime element to that episode. And I think that when people think of the idea of artists or celebrities, there is this idea of thinking about the cult of Taylor Swift, or the cult of the Beatles or whatever. What we were really interested in was just seeing someone who worships at the altar of ‘something,’ and (exploring) this idea of what is the cult of the mind.”

More about Swarm

Swarm is a serial-killer satire on the ‘stan culture’ where fans might cross all limits for their favorite stars. The series is co-created and executive produced by Janina Nabers and Donald Glover. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It stars several guest stars including Billie Eilish, to Kiersey Clemons and Chloe Bailey.

