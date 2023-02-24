Did you know Blake Lively almost played Karen in Mean Girls? Here is everything you need to know

Amanda Seyfried who played the role of Karen in Mean Girls recently revealed how the movie could have been different. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Seyfried revealed that in this 2004 high school comedy, Blake Lively almost had her role of Karen. Here are all the details.

Seyfried reflected in the Vanity Fair interview that initially she auditioned for the role of Regina George in the Mean Girls. She was very excited as she had flown out to Los Angeles for the audition and she met Blake Lively who was playing Karen, along with Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan. The actress calls this much fulfilling and enlightening experience.

After auditioning when she was flying back home, Amanda Seyfried received a call from the casting team that they might sign her to play the role of Karen in Mean Girls. Seyfried thinks that the reason she got signed for the role of Karen was because she played that person in high school who used to stay out of drama. Therefore, it was much easier to transition as Karen at that point of time.