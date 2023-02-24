Did you know Blake Lively almost played Karen in Mean Girls? Here is everything you need to know
Amanda Seyfried reveals that Blake Lively almost played the role of Karen in Mean Girls.
Amanda Seyfried who played the role of Karen in Mean Girls recently revealed how the movie could have been different. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Seyfried revealed that in this 2004 high school comedy, Blake Lively almost had her role of Karen. Here are all the details.
Amanda Seyfried about Mean Girls
Seyfried reflected in the Vanity Fair interview that initially she auditioned for the role of Regina George in the Mean Girls. She was very excited as she had flown out to Los Angeles for the audition and she met Blake Lively who was playing Karen, along with Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan. The actress calls this much fulfilling and enlightening experience.
After auditioning when she was flying back home, Amanda Seyfried received a call from the casting team that they might sign her to play the role of Karen in Mean Girls. Seyfried thinks that the reason she got signed for the role of Karen was because she played that person in high school who used to stay out of drama. Therefore, it was much easier to transition as Karen at that point of time.
Amanda Seyfried talks about her experience
Seyfried says in the Vanity Fair interview that they all were from different places as well as age group. But everybody genuinely appreciated the script and really wanted to work in that movie. Amanda Seyfried said that she had lots of fun while shooting the movie as everyone was very cool and the director of Mean Girls, Mark Waters was amazing.
Fans will get a chance to see the iconic characters back on the screen as the new musical movie based on the play is being made for the Paramount+. The cast ensemble for this movie includes Avantika, Tina Fey, Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, Tim Meadows, Auli'i Cravalho, Reneé Rapp, Bebe Wood, and Christopher Briney. This musical movie is also written by Tina Fey.
Mean Girls
