Did you know Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston USD 1 million wedding had a ‘wall of caviar’?

Over two decades have passed since Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's spectacular wedding, but actor Michael Rapaport is keeping the memories alive with a shocking revelation about the lavish celebration. The 53-year-old actor, who is most known for his appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, recently described his unique experience as a guest at the celebrity couple's opulent wedding in 2000.

Michael Rapaport revealed details of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s wedding

Michael Rapaport has disclosed that he secured a coveted spot on the guest list for the wedding of former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston almost two decades ago! On a recent broadcast of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Atypical actor nonchalantly dropped the bombshell while fielding Real Housewives-related queries.

When asked how he would assess The Real Housewives of New York's Erin Lichy's hostess skills given her choice to serve Pringles and caviar at a party, Rapaport revealed his deep love of caviar, which he said began at Pitt and Aniston's 2000 wedding.

The Atypical star said, "Erin, whenever you're serving caviar, let me know; I'm not sure what you're talking about. I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding, and they had a wall of caviar." "I still have some left," he joked.

However, Andy Cohen was taken aback by the two-decade-old revelation.

During the program, he asked Rapaport, "How have you been on this show 87 times and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt's wedding?" To which Rapaport replied, "Well, we dropped it now, and I'm still eating the caviar from that, shoveling it down."

The Heat actor further revealed details about the historic wedding, which included 50,000 flowers, four separate bands, a 13-minute fireworks spectacular, and other elements. Even Billy Preston performed.

Michael Rapaport revealed how he knew Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Rapaport appeared to have gotten an invite to the 200-person celebration after working on separate projects with both Aniston and Pitt.

In 1993, he co-starred with Pitt in the dark comedy True Romance, one of the Moneyball star's first roles. Then, a year before Pitt and Aniston were slated to marry, Rapaport appeared in four episodes of Friends in season 5, including The One with the Cop and The One with the Ride Along. The actor played Gary, a cop who had a brief flirtation with Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

While Rapaport's caviar souvenir is still valid, Aniston and Pitt's romance ended many years ago. Five years after their wedding in 2005, the actors divorced. She later dated Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, and Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015 and divorced in 2018.

Pitt started dating his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, with whom he has six children. The couple married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt two years later. In 2019, a judge decided that they were both single, and settlement talks are still ongoing.

