Did you know Chris Evans almost ‘cut ties’ with Tom Brady in 2019? Find out WHY

Chris Evans and Tom Brady have been long-time friends over the years. Evans has also been a major fan of the New England Patriots, so their strong bond makes sense. However, did you know that Chris Evan almost cut ties with Tom Brady in 2019? Evans explained the reason behind the same in a 2019 interview.

Chris Evans on not wanting to be Tom Brady’s friend

It seemed that Tom Brady and Chris Evans’ friendship was going strong until the latter made a new revelation during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In the 2019 interview, Chris Evans said that his friendship with Brady was hanging by a thread as he hoped that the latter was not a Donald Trump supporter.

When Chris Evans was asked if he would ever play Tom Brady’s role if a biopic was ever made on the NFL quarterback, the actor said that he would but on certain conditions. Evans said, “I don’t know. I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter. I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it. Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb sh*t, which he is.” Evans added that if Tom Brady was still Trump’s supporter that he might cut his ties.

For the unversed, Chris Evans was not upset with his pal Tom Brady and just wanted to ensure that his friends had a similar ideology as him.

Tom Brady was often given MAGA hats by Donald Trump. Trump also used to regularly attend NFL quarterback games which indicated that the duo had a strong friendship. But previously in an interview with Variety, Tom Brady revealed that he is no longer in touch with the former U.S. president.

Chris Evans and Tom Brady's friendship

Previously in 2015, Chris Evans came in defense of his pal Tom Brady after the Deflategate scandal broke out. Evans made his stance clear and tried to take the blame off Brady with a humorous skit on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

