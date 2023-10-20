Did you know Chris Hemsworth once told brother Liam Hemsworth to lose weight? Find out

The Hemsworth brothers have always shown brotherly fun in the entertainment industry giving brotherhood goals. While they are arguably the hottest brothers, Luke, Chris, and Liam Hemsworth are in the same acting field and never had any sort of rivalry between them. However, there was a time when Liam got advice from his brother, Chris about he had to lose weight for a movie, which gave him immense fame all around the globe.

Chris Hemsworth told Liam Hemsworth to lose weight for THIS Movie

The brother of Thor actor Chris , and ex-boyfriend of Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth made his own name in the industry apart from his association with entertainment biggies. The fame of the actor skyrocketed as he appeared in the movie adaptation of The Hunger Games as Gale, the childhood best friend of protagonist Katniss, played by Jennifer Lawrence. For the role, Chris Hemsworth asked his brother to lose weight as Liam told The Hollywood Reporter , “My brother Chris texted me before shooting and told me to lose weight. He said, ‘It’s called The Hunger Games, not The Eating Games!’ “

The movie came as one of his successful performances but it was not that came as an overnight success. He prepared himself for the movie based on Suzanne Collins’s bestselling trilogy about a near-future world that annually sacrifices more than a dozen of its teens to the savages of a to-the-death reality TV competition, The Hunger Games. His character was hunting for his food every day and trying to provide for himself and his family in the movie. For the role, Liam wasn’t training as much, but I was eating only very minimally.

Liam Hemsworth was almost cast as Thor

Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother Liam was almost cast as the Marvel hero instead of him. The MCU star revealed just how close The Hunger Games actor was to playing the Mjölnir swinging, the God of Thunder. "My little brother almost got cast as Thor," said Chris as he revealed that Liam was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part.

