Did you know Chris Hemsworth’s daughter and nieces painted his nails?

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, where stars often shine their brightest on the red carpet, it’s easy to forget that behind the scenes, they’re just like us—parents, siblings, and loved ones. Eight years ago, in a memorable appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the charming Chris Hemsworth, who earned the title of Sexiest Man Alive, opened up about the light-hearted side of his life. Yes, beyond the glitz and glamor, Chris Hemsworth is a doting father and a family man who cherishes simple and heart-warming moments with loved ones.

Perks of being on the cover of Sexiest Man Alive

Jimmy Fallon, the charismatic host, couldn’t resist teasing Chris about the perks of his Sexiest Man Alive title. With a twinkle in his eye, Jimmy inquired if there were any special benefits that came with this coveted honor. In good humor, Chris played along and quipped Chris also started playing around, he said, “Yes I get free parking and free breadsticks.”

ALSO READ: 'Seen as sinister and manipulative...': When Chris Hemsworth got candid about his villain character; said he was playing 'God'

A glimpse into Chris’s family life

But what truly melted our hearts during the show was a behind-the-scenes story of a photograph. One image that Jimmy showed Chris was of Chris with his toenails painted. At first, Chris teased everybody and claimed it resulted from him and his brother painting each other’s nails. However, the truth soon emerged.

With a smile, Chris disclosed it was his daughter and nieces who had taken the artistic liberty of painting his nails. He playfully shared, “My daughter and nieces keep painting everybody’s nails, and yeah they painted mine too. That’s what happens when you get a bunch of young girls together—you know they will put lipstick on you and paint your nails.”

The charming revelation showcased a different side of the rugged and heroic Thor on the big screen. It reminded us that even the most famous faces in the world are just parents who embrace the little moments of love and fun with their kids.

ALSO READ: ‘What if we go…’: What is Chris Hemsworth's favorite manly hobby? Thor once REVEALED