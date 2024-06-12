Josh Lucas and Chloe Sevigny, who co-starred with Christian Bale in the 2000 film American Psycho, recently told Vanity Fair that they thought his early choices were terrible. Lucas acknowledged that it was only after that he realized how Bale interpreted the classic character Patrick Bateman. Lucas shared, "I don’t know if you felt this way, but I actually truly remember thinking that Christian Bale was terrible."

Christian Bale's role in American Psycho was highly acclaimed

Bale played an investment banker by day and a serial killer by night in the 2000 movie. Lucas and Sevigny claimed to be intimidated by Bale, who was known for sticking to Method acting. Sevigny was Bale's secretary, and Lucas and Jared Leto portrayed his rivals and on-screen competitors.

Josh Lucas says he thought Bale's acting seemed false

Speaking about Bale's method acting, Lucas said, "I remember the first scene I did with him, I watched him and he seemed so false — and I now realize that it was this just fucking brilliant choice that he was making I didn’t realize what a subversive comedy it was. I didn’t realize the way that [director] Mary [Harron] was going to turn it on its head.”

Sevigny found it challenging to act alongside Bale

As for Sevigny, she revealed that, although at the time she attempted to respect his process, she still found it challenging since, covertly, she is a really outgoing, humorous, and goofy person. The actor said, "It was a really challenging dynamic for me, but I don’t think that I thought he was bad." Sevigny added she was just kind of confused, on why wasn't he being social. The actress says she wasn’t even that aware of what the Method thing was.

At first, Lucas thought it was bogus acting at the time, but was exactly the opposite. Lucas gradually came to view the eventual Oscar-winning British star as an actor who was at such a completely different level already, and that he was capable of having these layers going on in what he was doing.

Even after more than 20 years since its theatrical debut, fans of American Psycho are still drawn to one of the most nihilistic movies ever filmed.

