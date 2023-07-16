Did you know Christopher Nolan does not own smartphone? Oppenheimer director reveals why

Critically acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, the man behind blockbusters like The Dark Knight and Inception recently shared an interesting revelation about his tech-savvy choices. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan opened up about his deliberate decision to stay unplugged and disconnected from the digital world. Here is why Nolan prefers to navigate life without a smartphone.

Christopher Nolan does not own smartphone

Despite living in an era dominated by smartphones and constant connectivity, Christopher Nolan remains steadfast in his choice to forgo owning one. The renowned director confessed that he neither carries a smartphone nor uses email. He even writes his film scripts on a computer devoid of any internet connection. Nolan's commitment to staying disconnected is driven by his desire to maintain laser-sharp focus on his craft and preserve those invaluable moments of contemplation that spark his creativity.

For Nolan, the absence of a smartphone is not a mere rejection of technology; it's a conscious effort to eliminate distractions and nurture his creative process. By refraining from constant online activities, he safeguards those precious in-between moments, where his best ideas flourish. The Oscar nominee recognizes that being tethered to a smartphone would hinder his ability to generate original material and craft compelling scripts. By staying disconnected, Nolan protects the sanctity of his creative space and allows his imagination to roam freely.

While some may label Nolan as a Luddite due to his limited tech usage, he rejects the categorization. He appreciates the wonders technology offers but prefers alternative means of communication. Rather than relying on email, he favors direct phone calls using a traditional landline. This unconventional approach aligns with his artistic vision and enables him to navigate the industry on his own terms.

As we anticipate Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer, his choice to remain smartphone-free highlights his unwavering commitment to the art of storytelling. By minimizing distractions and finding inspiration in the spaces where others are consumed by online activities, Nolan continues to captivate audiences with his imaginative cinematic experiences. So, while he may not own a smartphone, Christopher Nolan's creative prowess proves that true innovation doesn't always require being plugged in.

About Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's next cinematic masterpiece, Oppenheimer is based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant scientist who played a pivotal role in developing the atomic bomb during World War II.

Scheduled for release on July 21, Oppenheimer has already captured the attention of movie enthusiasts everywhere. Nolan has assembled an exceptional cast, including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Ramy Malek, known for their exceptional talent and ability to bring characters to life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt and Matt Damon share first reactions after watching Christopher Nolan movie