Did you know Cillian Murphy auditioned in full Batsuit for Batman role?

Over the years, Batman has become an iconic character on the big screen, portrayed by several esteemed actors, including Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck. However, many actors came close to donning the cowl and cape, and among them was Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who auditioned for the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins when he was in his twenties. Although he didn't land the coveted role, Murphy's audition in a full Batsuit has surfaced, intriguing fans and sparking discussions about what could have been.

Cillian Murphy's near miss

Cillian Murphy, known for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders and the titular role in Oppenheimer, was among the actors considered for the role of Batman. At the age of 20-something, he undertook a screen test in a complete Batsuit, a sight that undoubtedly would have thrilled fans had he secured the role. However, ultimately, the part went to Christian Bale, who became Gotham's Dark Knight. Nonetheless, Murphy's audition paved the way for his casting as the Scarecrow in the first film of the successful Batman-trilogy.

Cillian Murphy's perspective

Cillian Murphy, while promoting his film, A Quiet Place 2, shared insights into the audition process with The Hollywood Reporter. He acknowledged that Christian Bale was the ideal choice for Batman and praised Bale's performance in the role. Murphy reflected on his audition, recognizing it as a valuable experience that led to his portrayal of the Scarecrow character and established a working relationship with director Christopher Nolan. Murphy said, "I don't believe I was close to landing that role. The only actor who was right for that part at that time, in my estimation, was Christian Bale, and he absolutely smashed it. So, for me, it was just an experience, and then it turned into something else. It turned into that character, Scarecrow, and it turned into a working relationship with Chris. So I think back very, very fondly on that time, but I never, ever, ever considered myself Bruce Wayne material."

