Did you know Cillian Murphy mirrored real-life isolation situation just like his movie A Quiet Place 2?

Cillian Murphy, the supremely talented Irish actor is finally receiving the much-deserving love and recognition from the audiences, with his latest outing Oppenheimer. The autobiographical thriller helmed by master craftsman Christopher Nolan features Murphy as the titular character Robert J Oppenheimer. But this is not the first time the actor stunned Hollywood audiences with his performance. Cillian Murphy won exceptional reviews for his portrayal of a reclusive survivor name Emmet in the 2020-released film, A Quite Place 2, which unfortunately, tanked at the box office.

When Cillian Murphy mirrored real-life isolation just like in A Quiet Place 2

However, A Quiet Place 2, which is helmed by John Krasinski made headlines for various other reasons, apart from its stellar performances. The cast and crew actively promoted the film almost just before the pandemic began to grow in 2020, and the leading man Cillian Murphy almost mirrored a real-life isolation situation just like his character in the film.

The popular actor had absolutely no idea that this film, which is based on a family that is forced into terrifying isolation will soon start mirroring the real-life situation, during its promotions. Cillian Murphy had literally rushed to Ireland, his hometown where he lives with his family, just hours before the global shutdown was announced. The pandemic situation also indefinitely pushed the release of their ambitious film.

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy opens up about losing Batman role to Christian Bale; says it was for the best