Did you know Cillian Murphy was considered for Oppenheimer on TV too? Here's what went wrong

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer is a huge hit, in fact, that's an understatement. The hype around the movie has refused to die down, filling up show after show whether it be early in the morning or late at night. All the actors have garnered amazing responses from the audience for their acting, though it won't be unfair to say that Murphy well and truly held the whole narrative together with his brilliant performance. But do you know this was not the first time the actor was considered for the role of the infamous physicist?

Cillian Murphy could've played Oppenheimer on TV

Way before the Peaky Blinders actor was considered to play J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's movie, he had the chance to snag the role of the father of the atomic bomb in a short-lived TV show.

Nine years ago, WGN America aired the show Manhattan, which took place in Los Alamos, New Mexico, during the efforts to develop an atomic bomb. The series primarily focused on Frank Winter, portrayed by John Benjamin Hickey, a physics professor supposedly leading the Manhattan Project in the fictional adaptation.

J. Robert Oppenheimer made appearances during the first season and had more significant roles in Season 2 of the show. However, Manhattan concluded after its second season, coming to an absurd end.

Lily Byock, the writer of the show said in an Interview with Vanity Fair, "When we were casting Oppenheimer, we went through a whole series of different ideas." Sam Shaw, the creator of Manhatten explained they wanted the physicist to come off as charming as possible. He said, "We wanted Oppenheimer to feel both like he possessed a certain undeniable charisma, a presence onstage, but also that he was playing a different instrument. He needed to feel alien, or other, in some ways."

Shaw revealed, "Cillian Murphy was on that list."

Cillian Murphy had also auditioned to be Batman

The 47-year-old had auditioned for the role of Batman in Christoper Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Cillian Murphy's screen test for Batman Begins has recently resurfaced online, garnering attention due to his role in Oppenheimer. The clip showcased Murphy as Batman and Bruce Wayne, using a husky voice. However, the role of the Dark Knight ultimately went to Bale.

In an interview with GQ, the Inception action said, "I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman. To me, it was always going to be Christian Bale."

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has racked in more than impressive numbers in its opening weekend and days after that alike. The movie was slated to be a big hit considering the director of the movie, and the star-studded cast, but the anticipation around it preceded all expectations.

