Did you know Deepika Padukone & Super Junior's Choi Siwon were captured in the same frame at Wimbledon 2019?

Deepika Padukone attended the Men's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2019. The actress sat behind Super Junior's Choi Siwon.

Last summer, and her sister Anisha Padukone made their way to England to watch the Men's Finals Day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. The actress sat in a star-studded stand as she watched the final match between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. The actress sat beside Crazy Rich Asian star Henry Golding while the cameras caught her sharing the frame with Kendall Jenner. There were numerous other stars and royals present at the event. This includes Kate Middleton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Beckinsale, Charlize Theron, Claire Foy, and many more.

However, not many might have noticed that the Padmaavat actress was seated behind K-Pop sensation Choi Siwon. For the unversed, the international singer is associated with K-Pop band Super Junior. The singer has not only penned and sung songs but he has also appeared in a few Korean Dramas. Siwon dressed to kill as he made his way to the stadium and watched the nail-biting match.

Although the actress and the singer did not interact, the cameras present at the stadium managed to capture the Bollywood diva with the South Korean star in the same frame, okay somewhat caught them together. Siwon was seated with JJ Lin and Bai Jing Ting at the match. Check out the photos below:

That's not all. The trio also clicked a selfie that was photobombed by Henry. JJ Lin shared the picture on his Instagram. Given the framing of the selfie, Deepika wasn't visible in the frame. However, her white outfit featured in the picture. Check out the photo below:

