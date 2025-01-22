Did You Know Drew Barrymore Has A Nickname For Former Co-star Ben Stiller? Find Out

Are you truly even good friends if you don't have nicknames for each other? Drew Barrymore certainly has one for her former co-star and friend Ben Stiller. The actress shared that she calls Stiller by the nickname-- “Benjamin Rabbit” during a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

On Tuesday, January 21, while promoting the second season of Severance, Stiller, along with Adam Scott and Britt Lower, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. During the episode, Barrymore revealed the affectionate nickname and explained its origin.

Barrymore stated, “And this is Benjamin Rabbit's first time (on the show).” While playfully making bunny ear gestures with her hands, the veteran actress repeated Stiller’s nickname. She fondly recalled working with him on the 2003 film Duplex and shared that she still quotes the movie every day.

The Night At The Museum star reflected on their collaboration, saying he had the “best time” working alongside Barrymore. During the conversation, Adam Scott asked if Stiller’s nickname, “Benjamin Rabbit,” originated from the movie they worked on together.

The Zoolander actor responded with glowing praise, saying, “I would recommend anybody who ever has a chance to do a movie with Drew Barrymore to do it because it's literally — it’s the best experience.” He went on to share words of appreciation for the Blended star, adding that she is exactly the same in real life as she appears on screen.

Stiller elaborated, saying, “This beautiful positivity that you put out into the world is who you are.” He admitted that working with Barrymore helped lift his spirits, as he is not usually a “positive” person, and he enjoyed the energy she brought to the set. He also shared a personal milestone, revealing that his daughter was born while they were filming the 2003 movie.

In addition to Barrymore and Stiller, the Danny DeVito-directed project Duplex also featured Eileen Essell, Harvey Fierstein, Justin Theroux, Maya Rudolph, John Hamburg, Robert Wisdom, and many more talented actors.

