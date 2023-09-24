Did you know Dwayne Johnson tried to bend DC to his will and got himself and Henry Cavill fired

Dwayne Johnson, commonly referred to as The Rock is famous for his multiple movie roles and wrestling days. But he also portrayed the role of superhero in the DC universe. The Rock often finds his way through things and convinces people to bend as per him. The Black Adam actor tried to do the same with the DC universe, but that didn’t turn out well. As reported by The Wrap in March of this year, Johnson tried to bend DC as per his will and got himself and Henry Cavill fired from the next superhero film.

Dwayne Johnson got himself and Henry Cavill fired from a DC film

Black Adam, Superman, and Shazam, the DC Comics superheroes, were always destined to clash, but not in this fashion. According to TheWrap, Dwayne Johnson, commonly known as The Rock, reportedly put creative pressure on DC Studios when he made his long-awaited debut in the dominant comic-book-movie genre.

Johnson's goal to become the apex of the DC universe backfired in a matter of months when DC Studios fired both him and the previous decade's Superman, Henry Cavill, last December. DC's latest offering flopped so horribly that several critics claimed it didn't create an impression. It appears that The Rock also had a hand in this.

Johnson reportedly turned down the opportunity to share screen time with Levi in a post-credits sequence, which is normally a brief but significant tidbit at the end of most superhero films that suggests an upcoming sequel. Johnson pushed Black Adam's face-off with Superman, played by Cavill, damaging Shazam in the public eye. And Levi appears to have confirmed the feud on social media, publishing a piece about TheWrap's claim about Johnson's refusal to work with him.

An unnamed Hollywood executive told TheWrap, “Dwayne tries to sell himself as bigger than the movie. Rather than making a film, he wants to expand his brand and create a brand centered on himself."

Does Dwayne Johnson have a future with DC?

However, the fate of two of those three characters is still unknown (or, at the very least, has not been declared to the public).

Despite The Rock's best efforts to establish himself as the next DC Universe titan capable of taking on the Man of Steel, Black Adam fell short of expectations. To be fair, some adjustments to DC's superhero universe have occurred that were unrelated to Johnson but rather were part of the studio's greater soul-searching goal. Since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as directors of DC's film, TV, and animation divisions in October (just days after Black Adam was released), they have revised the slate of films that they intend to produce in the coming years.

