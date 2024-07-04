Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which is streaming on Netflix, is a hilarious film, but one joke in particular involved family members of the lead actor, Eddie Murphy. Following a chase scene with a police meter maid cart, starring Murphy as Axel Foley, he ends up crashing on Rodeo Drive and is soon taken into custody by a pair of female officers.



As Foley is being handcuffed, he tells the officer that what's happening is very embarrassing. Bria, the eldest daughter of Murphy, portrays the cop, who replies, "You should have thought about that before your little joy ride." Foley is ashamed, though, about being shoved into their peculiarly tiny patrol car. "You guys are the LEGO police," remarks Foley.

Mark Molloy reveals Eddie Murphy often improvises his lines

According to director Mark Molloy, Murphy entirely improvised that line, as reported by Business Insider. While Murphy did improvise on multiple occasions, Molloy, who is directing his first feature film, Axel F, noted that most of it consisted of brief one-liners. Molloy said, "He likes to get it on the page first. We have to have something on the page first that really works, and then Eddie is going to take it from there."

According to Molloy, Murphy also improvised during the scenes in which he starred alongside costar Joseph Gordon Levitt and with a funny Affion Crockett as a valet. According to Molly, there were rumors that it was for a different role, but I told him, 'If she's going to be involved, I have the ideal job for her.' I believe she ought to arrest you! Thus, his daughter arrests him."

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in the franchise, marks Molloy's feature-directing debut. Eddie Murphy and the original cast members Judge Reinhold (Lt. William "Billy" Rosewood), John Ashton (Sgt. John Taggart), Paul Reiser (Det. Jeffrey Friedman), and Bronson Pinchot (the scene-stealing Serge) reunite in the sequel, which debuted on Netflix on July 3.

