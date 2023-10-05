Did you know Emma Watson had almost quit her famous role in Harry Potter for THIS reason? Find out

Emma Watson, the talented actress who brought Hermione Granger to life in the beloved Harry Potter film series, once contemplated quitting her iconic role according to a snippet from the Harry Potter reunion as reported by Hindustan Times. It may come as a surprise, but Emma Watson almost abandoned the magical world of Harry Potter, and her reasons were deeply rooted in fear and loneliness.

Did Emma Watson actually consider abandoning the iconic role of Hermione Granger?

As reported by HT, Emma Watson was just 11 years old when she first stepped into the shoes of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Little did she know that this role had the capacity to define her career. Reportedly, in one of the Harry Potter reunion specials titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, director David Yates revealed that there was a moment when Watson wasn't sure if she wanted to continue with the franchise.

As per the reports, during the filming of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Watson was facing a dilemma. She confessed to feeling scared and isolated saying, "I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.'"

Reportedly, the fame and popularity that came with being part of the Harry Potter universe had truly hit home for Watson by that point. The pressure of living up to fan expectations weighed on her. However, she acknowledged the incredible support of the Harry Potter fandom, who genuinely wanted her to succeed. "The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed, and they all genuinely have each other's backs. How great is that?" she reflected.

As per HT, Emma Watson's situation was unique among the main trio of actors. While Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint had each other for companionship and support, Emma was essentially on her own. Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy, pointed out this fact, saying, "People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it. Dan (Daniel Radcliffe) and Rupert (Grint) had each other, I had my cronies, whereas Emma was not only younger, she was by herself."

Emma Watson’s POV on Hermione Granger!

Despite the challenges and uncertainties she faced, Emma Watson ultimately persevered and continued to portray Hermione Granger throughout the entire Harry Potter film series .

What's particularly interesting is that numerous accounts indicate Emma Watson has expressed admiration for Hermione Granger, portraying her as an excellent role model and a source of inspiration for young girls.

Evidently, Watson believes that Hermione has empowered women to assert themselves and take control of their lives. She also views Hermione as the ideal heroine for young girls to look up to, given her commitment to equality and pursuing one's aspirations.

