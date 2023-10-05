Did you know Emma Watson had almost quit her famous role in Harry Potter for THIS reason? Find out

Did you know that Emma Watson, whom we cherish for her portrayal of Hermione Granger, once considered abandoning her iconic role? Scroll through to discover why!

Written by Chandni Arora Updated on Oct 05, 2023   |  09:59 PM IST  |  1.7K
IMDb
Emma Watson (IMDb)

Key Highlight

  • Reportedly, Emma Watson once considered abandoning her iconic portrayal of Hermione Granger
  • She attributes the reasons to her fear and loneliness
  • Eventually, she made peace with her internal demons

Emma Watson, the talented actress who brought Hermione Granger to life in the beloved Harry Potter film series, once contemplated quitting her iconic role according to a snippet from the Harry Potter reunion as reported by Hindustan Times. It may come as a surprise, but Emma Watson almost abandoned the magical world of Harry Potter, and her reasons were deeply rooted in fear and loneliness.

Did Emma Watson actually consider abandoning the iconic role of Hermione Granger?

As reported by HT, Emma Watson was just 11 years old when she first stepped into the shoes of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Little did she know that this role had the capacity to define her career. Reportedly, in one of the Harry Potter reunion specials titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, director David Yates revealed that there was a moment when Watson wasn't sure if she wanted to continue with the franchise.

A still from Harry Potter (IMDb)

ALSO READ: 'I just fell in love with him': When Emma Watson confessed crushing on Tom Felton and being 'vulnerable' during Harry Potter journey

As per the reports, during the filming of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Watson was facing a dilemma. She confessed to feeling scared and isolated saying,  "I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now.'" 

Reportedly, the fame and popularity that came with being part of the Harry Potter universe had truly hit home for Watson by that point. The pressure of living up to fan expectations weighed on her. However, she acknowledged the incredible support of the Harry Potter fandom, who genuinely wanted her to succeed. "The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed, and they all genuinely have each other's backs. How great is that?" she reflected.

As per HT, Emma Watson's situation was unique among the main trio of actors. While Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint had each other for companionship and support, Emma was essentially on her own. Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy, pointed out this fact, saying, "People definitely forget what she took on and how gracefully she did it. Dan (Daniel Radcliffe) and Rupert (Grint) had each other, I had my cronies, whereas Emma was not only younger, she was by herself."

Emma Watson’s POV on Hermione Granger!

Despite the challenges and uncertainties she faced, Emma Watson ultimately persevered and continued to portray Hermione Granger throughout the entire Harry Potter film series

Advertisement

What's particularly interesting is that numerous accounts indicate Emma Watson has expressed admiration for Hermione Granger, portraying her as an excellent role model and a source of inspiration for young girls. 

A still from Harry Potter (IMDb)

ALSO READ: Emma Watson’s mystery man revealed: 5 things to know about Ryan Walsh

Evidently, Watson believes that Hermione has empowered women to assert themselves and take control of their lives. She also views Hermione as the ideal heroine for young girls to look up to, given her commitment to equality and pursuing one's aspirations.

ALSO READ: ‘That was mind-blowing for me’: When Tom Holland revealed he had a crush on THIS Harry Potter star

Advertisement

FAQs

What awards has Emma Watson received for her work in the entertainment industry?
Emma Watson has received a Young Artist Award and three MTV Movie Awards for her acting.
What is Emma Watson known for besides her acting career?
In addition to her acting career, Emma Watson is known for her advocacy for women's rights and gender equality.
What is one of Emma Watson's most iconic roles in film?
One of Emma Watson's most iconic film roles is Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series.
About The Author
Chandni Arora
Chandni Arora

Ch

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!