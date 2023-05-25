Did you know Gal Gadot was the first choice to play the lead in Barbie? Margot Robbie REVEALS

Margot Robbie revealed that Gal Gadot was almost cast in her place as the lead in Barbie. In her new interview with Vogue, she spoke about how the Wonderwoman actress was director Greta Gerwig and her first choice to portray the iconic character. Margot said that Gal truly had “Barbie energy.”

Why did Gal Gadot pass on Barbie?

In her recent interview, Margot Robbie, who plays the lead in the movie Barbie has, spoken about the star that almost took her place. Margot serves as the executive producer alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, in the movie. Robbie reveals how her and director Greta Gerwig’s first choice to play Barbie was Gal Gadot. The Suicide Squad actress revealed how she and Greta were trying to find someone who had “Barbie energy,” and Gal fit the criteria well. Gal Gadot is Barbie energy, she declared during the interview.

Margot only had praise when it came to the Red Notice actress; she gushed,

“Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork”. Margot Robbie talks about Gal Gadot

Margot revealed that Gal, unfortunately, could not be a part of the movie since she could not commit to the role at the time. Before Gal Gadot was considered to play Barbie, Amy Schumer was initially announced as the lead of Sony's live-action Barbie movie in 2016.

In March 2017, four months after the announcement, Amy announced that she could not be a part of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Margot Robbie gave Ryan Gosling a present every day

Margot’s co-star Ryan Gosling who plays Ken in the movie, spoke about how she helped him get into character. Ryan revealed that Margot left him a present with a pink bow on set every single day. He spoke about the gifts,

“They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’ Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand through these gifts that she was giving.” Ryan Gosling on how Margot Robbie helped him get into character

Barbie is set to release in theatres on July 21, 2023. Its star-studded cast includes Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Anna Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, and Kate McKinnon.

