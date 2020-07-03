Did you know Goblin star Gong Yoo played street cricket with kids in India over a decade ago?

Goblin star has been seen in numerous series and movies. One of his South Korean movies watched him fly down to India.

We've been wondering when our favourite Oppas would visit India. Every night, we say a little prayer hoping either Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Song Joong Ki or for that sake, any K-drama actor would bless us with a meet and greet in India (please make it happen, God!) As we wait for our prayers to come true, we came across something surprising and thought, why not share it with our readers as well. If you knew about it, we bow down to you.

For those who didn't, you will be as surprised as us! As we were hunting for Korean series and movies to watch (thanks lockdown for the surplus time), we came across this beautiful movie called Finding Mr. Destiny. The South Korean movie released a decade ago. The rom-com sees Goblin actor Gong Yoo (who plays Gi Joon) star opposite Im Soo Jung (portraying the role of Ji Woo.)

The movie, based on the musical titled Finding Kim Jong Wook, sees the lead characters searching for the elusive Kim Jong Wook aka Ji Woo's first love. As they hunt for the lead character's love, the duo is seen travelling to different destinations, India being one of them.

In a clip from the movie available on YouTube, Gong Yoo is seen playing street cricket with children and shopping through the Indian markets with Im Soo Jung by his side. The two enjoy a cup of tea as their romance blooms followed by a camel ride in the deserts of Rajasthan. Check out the video here.

Have you watched Finding Mr. Destiny? Let us know your reviews in the comments below.

