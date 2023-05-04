Did you know Gwyneth Paltrow once turned down date with Leonardo DiCaprio due to his playboy reputation?

On Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy, Gwyneth Paltrow made some shocking revelations on the podcast including NSFW details about exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck bedroom performance. The Goop founder also divulged details about turning down a date with Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio because of his playboy reputation. Here is everything to know about the same.

Gwyneth Paltrow on dating Leonardo DiCaprio

During the Wednesday episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the host Alexandra Cooper asked Gwyneth Paltrow about her best Hollywood hookups – particularly mentioning Leonardo DiCaprio.

To this Paltrow replied, ‘Nope, never made out with Leo. He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19’.

Currently, the Goop founder is married to Brad Falchuk while Leonardo DiCaprio has received social media backlash for ‘predatory behavior’ of only dating women younger than twenty five years. Recently, Caprio has been linked to Gigi Hadid, Victoria Lamas, and Eden Polani after breaking up with Camilla Morrone.

During the same episode, Gwyneth also squashed the rumors of kissing her Mortdecai co-star Johnny Depp and talked about bedroom performance of Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Gwyneth Paltrow said that both Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt were good kissers but it was hard to decide who was better in bed. The actress described Brad’s performance as ‘the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup]’ while she said that Ben ‘was technically excellent’. She also said that though Ben Affleck made her laugh more, Brad Pitt was more romantic.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow were engaged in 1996 and broke up in 1997. Gwyneth quickly moved on to Ben Affleck and dated on and off until 2000.

