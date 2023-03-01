Did you know Hailey Beiber once shipped Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's relationship?

Selena Gomez and Hailey Beiber are always making headlines for social media controversies or being part of silent mocking, which has been going on for a week.

Since Gomez fans took a sly dig at Kylie Jenner and Hailey Beiber for their reaction to singer’s ‘eyebrow’ TikTok, the two have had to suffer by losing a significant number of followers on Instagram.

Hailey was a Jelena supporter in 2011?

It's easy to say that the Calm Down singer has many fans who look up to her, and as a result, fans scrutinized Hailey's previous posts to find out what the model was up to before she came into the spotlight with Justin Beiber.

Fans were stumped as they came across Mrs. Bieber’s past tweets where she was seen cheering for Justin and Selena’s relationship. She mentioned that she is a 100% Jelena supporter as the couple are the definition of the ‘teenage dream’.

These tweets date back to 2011 when Selena Gomez and Justin Beiber were happily in love, making appearances at every party, award show, and dinner date.

Hailey, who is now married to Justin, once cheered for Justin's relationship with Selena, unaware that she would end up marrying him.

Though Justin was Selena’s past and Hailey is happily married to the singer, they never came out and spoke about the love triangle they had shared in the past. But there is always a cold war between Gomez and Hailey, which is noticeable on social media.

