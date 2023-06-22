Did you know Hailey Bieber turned to Kim Kardashian when she wanted to start her skin care brand Rhode?

The latest edition of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube video series, ‘Who’s in My Bathroom?’ featured Kim Kardashian. During the video which was released on Wednesday, the 26 year old model said that Kim Kardashian was the ‘first person’ that she turned to for advice on starting her own skin care brand.

It is not surprising considering that Kim Kardashian herself is the owner of a million-dollar empire and is the owner of a successful brand, SKIMS. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber turned to Kim Kardashian for advice to start her business

During her latest video edition, Hailey Bieber said that she first turned to Kim Kardashian for advice on starting her own company. She said, “I remember, in the beginning of this, the first person I called for any advice was you. And I was like, 'Hey, I really don’t want to bother you, but like, this is my idea and this is what I want to do. What would you say? How would I start?'”

As the duo ate ice cream, the 26 year old model continued, “And I remember you giving me so many good pieces of advice in terms of like, 'Here’s how I did it. This is a way that worked for me. I think you have to find the way that’s going to be the best thing for you as Hailey' … And that was really valuable advice for me.”

To this Kim Kardashian shared more words of support and said that while starting a company, ‘no one does it like you’. So it is important to become confident in that too. Previously, the mother-of-four also praised Hailey for her expertise in skin care.

Last week, Hailey Bieber celebrated the one year anniversary of Rhode and shared several pictures of the celebration throughout the night.

