Did you know Halle Berry's Moonfall role was initially written for a male actor?

Halle Berry has admitted that her astronaut role in Moonfall was initially intended for a man, while also gushing about how much fun she had working on the film. The 55-year-old actress portrays NASA executive and former astronaut Jocinda Fowler, who is tasked with saving Earth after finding that the Moon is on a crash path with humanity.

However, the role was initially meant for a male actor, and Halle has said that not much was altered about the character once she signed on, other than the fact that she played a mother rather than a father in the film. She told Digital Spy as per Daily Mail: "Other than that, I think the character was written for someone who was fairly intelligent. Someone who had some brawn to them and someone who was a parent. I think those things pretty much stayed the same."

Halle also spoke about how excited she was to see Moonfall on the big screen, which also stars Patrick Wilson. She further said, "You'll have two hours to escape your reality, you'll have something put on your mind that wasn't on your mind before, but at the end of the day, I think you'll have a fun time watching what was in the mind of this creative genius."

Interestingly, in the action-adventure that's literally out of this planet, Halle and Patrick are joined by John Bradley, Michael Pea, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. The film will be released in theatres on February 4, 2022.

