Did you know Harish Patel aka Ibu Hatela has worked with Friends star David Schwimmer before MCU’s Eternals?

Harish Patel who is better known as Ibu Hatela from Gunda has acted in several Hollywood films before Eternals including Run Fatboy Run with David Schwimmer.

Eternals teaser broke the internet for several reasons including breathtaking visuals, wonderful soundtrack, massive star cast, and the presence of Harish Patel aka Ibu Hatela who found a place on the dinner table amongst superheroes. It is unclear as to the details of his character or the role he plays in the Eternals but he is certainly playing a notable part. Many Indian actors have crossed over to Hollywood like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, and now but none of them have had a contract with Marvel, unlike Harish Patel. However, Harish has worked with Friends star David Schwimmer who played ‘Ross’ on the show in his directorial venture.

David Schwimmer has directed television before moving onto feature films including Friends. He has directed 10 episodes of Friends and made his film directorial debut in 2007 with Run Fatboy Run, which underperformed for the audience and did not find many takers. Although it carries an interesting trivia that Harish Patel played an important role in the film alongside Simon Pegg, Dylan Moran, and Hank Azaria. Harish portrayed a substantial character in the film called Ghosh Dastidar. Despite constantly working in Hindi films as well, Harish also played a crucial part in the 2009 release ‘Today’s Special’ alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Aasif Mandvi, who plays a chef that rediscovers the joys of life through Indian food.

Not only Hollywood, but Harish has also played a part in the 2012 British film ‘All in Good Time’ directed by Nigel Cole. Harish has also appeared in several American television shows with the latest one being the comedy superhit ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’.

