Did you know Harrison Ford had creative differences with Brad Pitt while working on The Devil's Own?

Harrison Ford, the veteran Hollywood actor is currently busy promoting his final outing in the Indiana Jones franchise. The movie, which has been titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, recently had its global premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Later, Harrison Ford revealed that he is retiring from the franchise. In a recent interview with Esquire Magazine, the 80-year-old actor opened up about his illustrious career, and extensively spoke about his equations with fellow actors and filmmakers, especially Brad Pitt.

Harrison Ford takes the blame for his clash with Brad Pitt

For the unversed, Harrison Ford had an infamous clash with Brad Pitt on the sets of their 1997-released thriller, The Devil's Own. The veteran actor, who spoke about his strained equation with Pitt in his interview with Esquire Magazine, took the blame for the same. According to Ford, the duo had major creative differences and he started imposing his point of view on the Bullet Train actor, who had also developed the script for The Devil's Own.

"Yeah, I remember why. Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing — I admired Brad," said Harrison Ford, when he was asked about the infamous clash. "First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy. But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, whom I had worked with before but Brad had not," he added.

Here's what went wrong

In the interview, Harrison Ford narrated the incidents that led to his clash with Brad Pitt. "Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle,” Ford said. “And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing," recalled the Indiana Jones star.

"I worked with a writer — but suddenly we were shooting and didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on. Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view — or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt. It was complicated. I like the movie very much," concluded Ford.

