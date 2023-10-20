Did you know Harry Styles was once robbed at knifepoint? Singer REVEALED

Harry Styles never goes out of style. Since his initial appearance on our screens in 2010, Harry Styles has been a pop sensation. When he was a member of the world's biggest boy band, One Direction, Styles quickly became a global phenomenon. However, the group decided to take a hiatus and pursue their single careers one beautiful day. But Styles did not disappoint his fans, and he is now one of the most popular and well-liked performers in the world.

One would think that after being so popular, Styles would always step out with security. But that’s not the case. He is one of the most humble and low-key celebrities and often goes out alone for a walk or bike ride in the city. In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, Styles recalled one such night and revealed the details of the horrifying moment when he was robbed at knifepoint.

Harry Styles recalled the night he was robbed at knifepoint

In 2020, Harry Styles gave an interview to Howard Stern in which he shared many things, but the phenomenal artist also shared details and recalled a horrifying night when he was robbed at knifepoint.

The As It Was singer shared the details from the night and said the incident happened on Valentine's Day and he was just walking home from his friend's place. Styles had a hoodie and cap on so no one would recognize him; he also had his headphones plugged in and took the short route home when he heard shuffling behind him on the streets.

The singer then said he turned off his music and kept turning back to be aware of his surroundings. He then said he heard shuffling and gruffling behind him on the street as if someone were trying to catch up to him. The Fine Line creator then said, “I'm about to get robbed, so the guy's like, Hey, can we talk to him for a minute, and there's nobody? He was like, What have you got on you, and they all kind of gathered around me. This was something, and I'm like, I don't have anything. You know, they say stop, turn around, and that kind of thing. Hmm, so I have some cash in my pocket, so I said I've got some cash, so I pull out some cash, and he takes it from me, and then I had like my headphone jack; it's just sticking into my pocket. Oh, what's that plugged into?”

Styles continued and said, “I was like it’s my phone. The guy went like pull out your phone. I pull out my phone, and I'm thinking, Okay, this is really annoying, but you know I'll wipe it and get a new farm and kind of whatever is worth fighting over, not worth fighting over, and then the guys like, Okay, unlock you found, and the other one like pulls his shirt up, and he's got like a knife sticking in his is pan I was like, f***k.”

Styles then said he was kind of like, should he unlock the phone or say he’s sorry? Then he said he told the robbers that he couldn't, and the group then started to count to 10. In the meantime, Styles was thinking about what to do—should he throw his phone in the pond or just unlock it? He then said he didn’t do anything because he realized he didn’t want to piss them off and just looked for the correct opportunity to get out of the situation, and that’s what he did. Styles jumped in front of two cars and sprinted out of there.

Harry Styles on the professional front

Since then, Harry Styles has released his third album in 2022, called Harry’s House, and even worked in a couple of films like Don’t Worry Darling and Policeman. Styles also wrapped up his Love on Tour this year and is now on a brief break to write and make new music.

