Did you know Henry Cavill lost Casino Royale to Daniel Craig despite acing the audition?

Henry Cavill, the famous British actor is one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood right now. After his highly publicized exits from the role of Superman in the DCU films and the Netflix show The Witcher, the actor has not announced his next big outing yet. Even though Henry Cavill has been maintaining a silence over his next career move, the grapevine suggests that the versatile actor is being considered to play the iconic character James Bond, in the next installment in the franchise.

Henry Cavill's audition for Casino Royale

Amidst the speculations on Henry Cavill's collaboration with the James Bond franchise, renowned filmmaker Martin Campbell who helmed the 2006-released installment of the franchise, Casino Royal, dropped an unknown trivia about the Daniel Craig starrer. Interestingly, the Man Of Steel actor had auditioned to play the lead role in Casino Royale, while the makers were actively searching for a new face to replace former Bond star Pierce Brosnan. However, Henry Cavill eventually lost the role to Craige, as he was too young to essay the role of James Bond at that point.

"He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And, if Daniel Craig didn’t exist, Henry Cavill would have made an excellent James Bond," stated director Martin Campbell, in his recent chat with Express UK. "He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape… Very handsome, very chiseled. He just looked a little young at that time back then," added the filmmaker, who is clearly impressed with Henry Cavill's audtions.

