Did you know Henry Cavill was ready to turn CGI Superman before The Flash left fans disappointed?

Henry Cavill's portrayal of Superman has been both iconic and tumultuous, with missed opportunities and unexpected turns. From expressing openness to CGI transformation to the recent disaster in The Flash, Cavill's Superman journey has taken some surprising twists.

Superman's CGI transformation

Long before The Flash's CGI catastrophe, Henry Cavill shared his willingness to be turned into a CGI character for Zack Snyder's Justice League. During a conversation on the Happy, Sad Confused podcast, the star revealed that he didn't opt for reshoots for the Snyder Cut, paving the way for possible CGI solutions.

Cavill's perspective wasn't unfounded. He believed that CGI could seamlessly fill the gaps in his absence from the project. His insights revealed that CGI could effectively recreate scenes and characters, as witnessed in the intricate opening sequence of Snyder's Justice League, where CGI played a significant role.

Cavill's words echoed his trust in the director's vision and the power of digital tools to enhance storytelling. The idea of a four and a half hour movie, with both original and post-production content, showcased his appreciation for the potential of CGI in filmmaking.

From hope to disappointment: The Flash's CGI debacle

While Henry Cavill's Superman has seen its share of CGI hopes, The Flash showcased a stark contrast. The movie's climactic Chronobowl scene, intended to feature an array of iconic superheroes, fell victim to subpar CGI execution. This unfortunate display of CGI inadequacy, including a distorted version of Cavill's Superman, led to widespread disappointment among fans.

The juxtaposition between Snyder's CGI prowess and The Flash's lackluster execution highlighted the evolving nature of CGI in superhero cinema. The once-masterful art of CGI seemed to have regressed, leaving fans yearning for the quality they had grown accustomed to.

Henry Cavill's journey as Superman reflects the evolving landscape of CGI in the superhero genre. While his openness to CGI solutions showcased the potential for seamless storytelling, The Flash's CGI shortcomings underscored the importance of maintaining high standards.

