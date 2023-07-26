Did you know Irina Shayk lost 11 million followers in 24 hours following her break up with Cristiano Ronaldo?

Irina Shayk, allegedly lost 11 million Instagram followers in a 24-hour period following her breakup from Cristiano Ronaldo, who also happens to be the most followed user on the social media site. It was on the shoot of an Armani advertisement in 2010, that the Portuguese soccer player and the Russian supermodel got acquainted. They continued to date for about five years, during which time they went on international trips together and even posed for a seductive cover of Vogue Spain, showing the chiseled athlete standing naked behind the stunning brunette. However, their relationship ended in January 2015.

Why did Irina Shayk lose followers on Instagram?

Irina Shayk allegedly advised her followers to unfollow her if they "only knew her as Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend" at the point of Ronaldo's transition to his current relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, according to the US Sun.

The report claims that in just one day, the runway vixen's fan base fell by 11 million (75%).

ALSO READ: How does Gisele Bündchen feel about ex husband Tom Brady moving on with Irina Shayk? Here's what we know

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk split up in 2015?

At the time, her representative informed Page Six, "We can confirm Irina Shayk has ended her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo," and insisted that the split had nothing to do with Shayk skipping Ronaldo's mother's 60th birthday party on New Year's Eve.

She has maintained a tight relationship with his family throughout their relationship, according to the model's rep. Any unfavorable rumors about Irina and the Ronaldo family are untrue and had no bearing on the cause of the spilt.

Several sources later revealed that Shayk, 37, and Ronaldo, 38, split up at the beginning of 2015 after finally accepting the reports that the Saudi Professional League player had engaged in several affairs during the duration of their relationship.

Despite Ronaldo's denial of the rumors, which he described as "pure fiction and forgery," the former Victoria's Secret model hinted at the affair in a few later interviews with Hola!

When asked in June 2015 whether she preferred to have a boyfriend or be alone, she responded, "Of course I prefer to be with someone, but with the right someone."

Irina Shayk revealed, “It's extremely easy. You must be trustworthy with your spouse and keep no secrets.” She continued, saying, "That's my rule, and my ideal boyfriend is faithful."

She told The Journal the following December that in order to have a monogamous relationship, a pair "has to share the same concept of what it means to be in a relationship and the same energy."

Previously, Irina Shayk dated Bradley Cooper. They continued to date until June 2019. Lea De Seine, who is 6 years old, is the couple's child. Shayk has recently rumored to be dating former football player Tom Brady, after his split from ex-wife, model Gisele Bünchen. In 2021, she was briefly linked to musician Kanye West.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were in touch prior to PDA pic, sources reveal 'there is a spark'