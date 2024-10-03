Did You Know Emilia Clarke Wasn't The Originally Choice To Play Daenerys? Learn As Carnival Row Actress Delves Into Her Time On GOT

While we all enjoyed Emilia Clarke's portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Tamzin Merchant was initially cast to play it. Merchant was offered the role at the very start of her career. However, she and the other crew members of the series had a different take on Daenerys in mind.

In a 2021 interview, Merchant discussed the casting changes and addressed her departure from the highly acclaimed show.

"Shooting that pilot was a really great lesson. It was an affirmation about listening to my instincts and following them because I tried to back out of that situation,” Tamzin Meerchat stated.

The actress had only shot the pilot episode and the wedding scene with Jason Momoa, following which she departed from the series, with the crew welcoming Clarke.

Merchant further added in the interview that she had first tried to back out of the role during the contract process; however, a few people persuaded the actress to play the character in Game of Thrones.

The Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer's Curse star had already felt something was off while filming the wedding scene with Jason Momoa’s Khal Drogo. Merchant stated, "It was a lesson that if my guts are telling me a story isn't something I'm excited to tell, then I shouldn't try to be excited.”

Tamzin Merchant added that she does not have any acting training, so she portrays her instincts on screen and while filming on the sets.

The actress from Salem then stated that what excites her to act in a series or a movie and pushes her to accept a role is a great story and “a compelling character.”

Merchant then went on to add that Game of Thrones was never that exciting for her. She, however, appreciated the efforts taken by the Terminator Genisys actress, stating that the role turned into a testament for her, as she made it highly intriguing and iconic.

While talking about Emilia Clarke, Merchant simply called her “epic and excellent,” while stressing that the role was not in her heart.

Tamzin Merchant eventually landed into the series Carnival Row, playing the main character. Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke became the legendary Mother of Dragons for the whole and long run throughout the eight seasons of Game of Thrones.

