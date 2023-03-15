Did you know Jenna Ortega rejected ‘Wednesday’ offer? Find out why

Jenna Ortega has been honest when it comes to discussing Wednesday whether it was a jam-packed shooting schedule or about the storyline that writers were leaning towards. Recently in an interview with The Times, Ortega said that she did not want to play the role of Wednesday Addams and even rejected multiple offers to play this role. This is because after doing so many television roles throughout her career, Jenna Ortega wanted to move towards playing the roles in movies.

Here are details about why Ortega rejected the role of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series.

Jenna Ortega on the role of Wednesday Addams

The Wednesday star said that after doing so much TV in her life she wanted to move on towards movies. Ortega was worried that signing the other television show would prevent her from doing the other jobs that she really cared about and wanted to do. She passed on a few emails for the role of Wednesday Addams because of this reason. The only reason that she decided to revisit the role of Wednesday Addams was because of Tim Burton whom she considers a legend and got along with really well.

In an interview with The Times, Jenna Ortega said that she never thought Wednesday would become a global phenomenon. The actress thought that this Netflix series would be like a small gem that few people will find rather than the massive hit series that it became. Ortega also said that she preferred if the hit Netflix series remained ‘small gem’.

Jenna Ortega said that earlier when she was in the Disney show, people used to recognize her and she felt out of place. The actress felt like a princess, which was both off-putting and intimidating. Afterwards she led a pretty normal life until the release of Wednesday.

