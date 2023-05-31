Did you know Jennifer Aniston used to hang out with Cher during high school? FRIENDS actress recalls

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston is a star. But there was a time when she casually used to hang out with a legend as a teenager. Apparently, the Friends actor was once a frequent visitor at Cher's house during her time at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in New York City. She was a good friend with the son of the ‘Goddess of Pop.’

Jenifer Aniston reveals she used to hang out with Cher

According to People, Jennifer Aniston used to hang out with Cher during high school. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in March, Aniston said, “Well I went to high school with Chaz and amongst our group of, our gaggle, we would always go to her house because it was nice. It was Cher.” The Friends star mentioned the beautiful windows and chiffon curtains of Cher’s previous house too.

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her meetings with Cher

Talking about the meeting with Cher, Aniston said, “It was just wild and wonderful ‘cause we didn't really know Cher. We were little kids in high school, though I guess you understand a little bit at that point. It was just fun to be able to hang out with Cher.” The actress added, “She had food, from Belduccis, as she likes to say. And she seems to think I ate it all. She would always go, 'Yeah, you ate me out of house and home.' And I was like, 'How was I the only one partaking in the cold cuts!’”

However, Jennifer Aniston spoke about Murder Mystery 2 co-star, Adam Sandler in a reality show. She said, “If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?' Usually, based on someone I'm dating… [he says] 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?”

The Murder Mystery actress added, “He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, and he doesn't take care of himself. I'm sorry to call you out on national television Adam, but you have to know this.” Aniston concluded and said they have “fun” together.

