Did you know Jennifer Lawrence once turned down Justin Bieber after he called her 'cute'? Here’s how Hunger Games star responded

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most accomplished and beloved actors in Hollywood. Her jovial personality along with the immense talent she possesses have been a major reason for her steady rise in the industry. The Oscar winning actress was her jovial and blunt self when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, where she turned down Justin Bieber and revealed some behind the scenes secrets from her career.

Jennifer Lawrence on the revelation that Justin Bieber had a crush on her

Jennifer Lawrence once appeared on the show Watch What Happens Live in 2015, during her appearance, one of the callers had revealed that Justin Bieber in a then recent interaction with Capital FM had expressed her admiration for the X-Men actress calling her ‘unbelievable’ and ‘cute’.

When the caller asked her for a response to that, the Oscar winning actress was quite blunt saying, “I’m gonna say a hard no”. Although, she was thankful to the Peaches singer for his compliments.

The actress was quite frank with her answers and in response to one of the questions, Lawrence even revealed that she had once kissed her Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth when the cameras were not rolling.

Jennifer Lawrence on affair rumors with Liam Hemsworth

Following up on her previous appearance on the show, Jennifer Lawrence recently made another appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2023. This time the actor was asked about the speculations regarding the fact that Miley Cyrus’ breakup song Flowers which is about Liam Hemsworth may have also referred to her.

The No Hard Feelings actor was quite blunt when she replied, "Not true. I would love to respond, it's not true. Total rumor."

She even clarified that the off-screen kiss she shared with her Hunger Games co-star, took place when he was not in a relationship with Miley Cyrus.

On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence recently featured in the comedy No Hard Feelings directed by Gene Stupnitsky. She is also set to star in Lynne Ramsay’s next film Die, My Love which is to be produced by Martin Scorsese.

