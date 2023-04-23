Did you know Jennifer Lopez wants to change THIS about her husband Ben Affleck; DEETS here

Recently, Ben Affleck made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore show and talked about his ‘superhuman wife’ Jennifer Lopez. He kept gushing about the Dance Floor singer’s great discipline and work ethic. The actor also said that the singer looked spectacular and was one of the most gorgeous women in this world.

Here is everything that Ben Affleck says about his wife Jennifer Lopez on The Drew Barrymore show.

Ben Affleck about wife Jennifer Lopez

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, the AIR star Ben Affleck revealed what his wife Jennifer Lopez would like to change about him despite she never admitted to it.

Affleck said, ‘She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles. She’s never said that to me, but that would be my guess.’ Though Ben Affleck said that his rambling was a flaw, people were actually quite impressed by the impeccable Spanish during the recent interview.

Affleck had nothing but praises for his ‘gorgeous and superhuman wife’ Jennifer Lopez while he was on The Drew Barrymore show.

Ben Affleck also revealed Jennifer’s secret of staying young and looking as gorgeous as ever which will probably shock you. The Air star said that it was a case of good genetics because the Bronx native eats whatever she wants including ice cream, pizza, and cookies. The Dance Floor singer works out too but she magically appears in her twenties with perfect skin and gorgeous as ever.

ALSO READ: How did Jennifer Lopez help Ben Affleck with his new movie AIR? Details inside