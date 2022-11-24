Did you know Joe Jonas auditioned for The Amazing Spider-Man before Andrew Garfield bagged the role?

Andrew Garfield first starred as Spider-Man in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man and later its sequel as well. Recently, the actor also reprised his role in Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Although not many know that before Garfield was cast as the web-slinging superhero, Joe Jonas had also auditioned for the coveted role. After Tobey Maguire, Garfield was the second actor to take on the superhero role followed by Tom Holland.

Joe Jonas almost played Spider-Man. Yes, you heard it right. The Jonas Brothers singer in a recent interview of the Just for Variety podcast opened up about his acting career and recalled auditioning for 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. While Joe got passed over for the role, he opened up about feeling "destroyed" after Andrew Garfield bagged it.

Joe Jonas on his Spider-Man audition

While speaking to Variety, Joe spoke about auditioning for Spider-Man and said, "I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one." Although the singer also opened up about how he felt after he had lost the role adding, "In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant."

Joe Jonas on wearing the Spider-Man costume

While Jonas is already an accomplished singer, he spoke about the process of auditioning and his acting journey in a recent podcast interview and talked about what he enjoyed about the same. He said, "But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks. And the director used to be a music video director, so I was like, 'I got an in here.'" He further added, "But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself." The singer was also quizzed if he ever got to wear the superhero costume while auditioning and Jonas maintained that he had one that he would "try on occasionally back in the day."

The singer is now set to star in the upcoming war film Devotion which starss Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell.