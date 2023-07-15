Did you know Joe Jonas once pooped his white pants while performing on stage?

Joe Jonas the frontman of the Jonas Brothers admitted he once pooped his pants during a performance on stage. Yup, take as many double-takes as you want, you've read that right. The singer recalled the incident recently and shared something very close and personal that happened to him during one of his shows.

Joe Jonas pooped his pants during a performance

Talking on Will and Woody's radio show on July 14, Joe Jonas revealed that four years ago, while on stage, he pooped his pants. The singer recalled and shared, "We were just talking about how there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s**t your pants."

He continued, "Let's just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might've been a little something else, a little something extra." Jonas clarified that actually, it was a "mid-wardrobe s**t change during the set."

According to the singer the moment was caught on camera. He revealed, "If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show and it was maybe a little bit like, ‘Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly. That's a story I've never told and also that's just real life"

The singer admitted that he has worked through his embarrassment and cheekily joked that it took him "a lot of therapy." Jonas came to realize it wasn't that big of a deal after all, "It was a light one, it wasn't full, so I was able to tell the tale."

Joe Jonas’ professional front

The Jonas Brothers are diversifying their sound this summer, with their latest hit in collaboration with K-pop group TXT , they are surely becoming a hit machine. Joe Jonas, on the other hand, is also a pretty big fan of football, and recently he was seen wearing the Norway football team's jersey and strolling in the streets of New York flashing a peace sign to the paparazzi, presumably showing his support for Norway who will be playing in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which kicks off later this month.

