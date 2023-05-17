Did you know John Cena was rejected for Barbie but Margot Robbie helped him? Former calls it 'happy accident'

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer ‘Barbie’ is one of the most awaited films of this year which is all set to release on July 21 by Warner Bros. Pictures. Directed by Greta Gerwig, ‘Barbie’ is the first live-action film inspired by the iconic blonde-hair dolls. For the unversed, the film also stars John Cena, Ritu Arya, Simu Liu, and Nicola Coughlan. Recently, in an interview WWE icon turned Hollywood actor John said that being cast in ‘Barbie’ was a happy accident.

The second teaser of ‘Barbie’ which was released in April amazed the fans as it featured John Cena. It was later reported that he will be portraying the role of merman Ken, who is a love interest for Dua Lipa's mermaid Barbie. Talking about his casting in the film, John said, “I haven't worked with Margot before. We literally randomly ran into each other as friends. And she said, 'Why don't you do Barbie?' I said, 'I've been trying!' And Margot makes a lot of the decisions for that and I said, 'Well, I'll do whatever you need.'” The 46-year-old actor further added, “It was a happy accident. I think 'Barbie' and 'Fast X' share a lot of parallels. Their cast list is amazing. The 'Barbie' cast list is amazing. The 'Fast X' cast list is amazing.”

During the interview, John also revealed that he previously auditioned for a role in ‘Barbie’ before bumping into Margot. He said, “They were putting out open casting for the movie. I get it, I wasn't a piece for the puzzle. That's fine. I tried. I was rejected and then I saw Margot and she was like, 'Why aren't you doing this? We're filming across the street.'”

He further added, “"I think a lot of times people think for people saying, 'Oh, he wouldn't do that.' And I agree with you, I don't think there are any small parts. A chance is a chance. An opportunity to show your skill or develop a new skill, that's fantastic. That's why I want to do all this stuff, so I think once they realized I would just be grateful to be involved, they were like, 'Yeah, you can do this.'"

