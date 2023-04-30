Did you know John Mulaney refuse to host The Daily Show after Jon Stewart left? Here's what happened

John Mulaney said that he wished he would’ve been asked to host The Daily Show five years after he was. Recently, the comedian revealed that he was asked to host the Comedy Central talk show after Jon Stewart left in 2015. He said, “It was shortly after the SNL 40th anniversary. I had a sitcom on Fox. They’d aired all 13 [episodes], but it was cancelled. It didn’t do good numbers, but at least critics reviled it. So, it was a fun time.” Currently, John is making headlines for his new special John Mulaney: Baby J which is now on Netflix.

When John Mulaney was approached for The Daily Show

John recalled the time when then-president of Comedy Central, Kent Alterman, asked him if he wanted to take on the hosting role following Stewart’s departure. He was quoted saying, “I was extremely flattered that y’all were asking me about it. I sensed they would be big shoes to fill. I think I also was gun-shy from putting myself out there at that moment after the Fox run. And I sensed all eyes would be on whoever came after Mr. Stewart.”

John further added, “It wasn’t the right thing at that moment, but I remember saying to Kent, ‘I wish it was five years from now.’ And he went, ‘Yeah, but it’s not.’ I mean, I just remember Kent had a great tone of, ‘I hear you. I’m here to hear out anything you have to say, but it’s now, and we’re asking you about it, and we can’t talk hypothetically for that long at this dinner, John.’”

Trevor Noah took Jon Stewart’s seat

Eventually, Trevor Noah took over for Stewart and left his post in 2022 after seven years at the helm. Announcing his departure in September, he said, “My time is up, but in the most beautiful way.”

