Did you know Johnny Depp almost featured in a Marvel movie? See who replaced him

Johnny Depp is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The early 2000s was a time when he was known to have a Midas touch of sorts. Whatever he touched turned to gold. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was offered many iconic roles and has played quite a variety of them throughout his career. But one role he hasn't played until now is that of a superhero. However, he came pretty close to playing one in Marvel's Ghost Rider.

Johnny Depp as Ghost Rider?

In the early 2000s, Johnny Depp was offered the role of Johnny Blaze, a character better known by his alias, Ghost Rider. The film was confirmed to be in development in the year 2000, with a budget of $75 million. With all the preparations in place, the film was supposed to proceed with Johnny Depp in the lead role.

After some time, though, the project was shelved. As is the norm in Hollywood, many prominent projects aren't able to see the light of day. Johnny Depp's Ghost Rider also faced a similar fate. The film fell through during the pre-production stage itself. It may have been due to scheduling conflicts or budgetary issues, but the real reason will never be known. And thus, the dream of seeing the chameleon-like actor as the feared rider from hell remained just a dream.

Ghost Rider revived, but no Johnny Depp this time

In the mid-2000s, the shelved Ghost Rider project was picked up for production again. However, Johnny Depp was not available for the role this time. Since the last opportunity, Depp's stardom in Hollywood had seen a meteoric rise. He had secured the role of a lifetime as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series. The series became a hit, and Depp became the biggest star in Hollywood.

Still, when an opportunity he really loved came knocking again, he had to decline. The elusive actor had to say no to the revived Ghost Rider film because, at that time, he had prior commitments to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After this, the role went to none other than Nicolas Cage. The eccentric star was quick to seize the opportunity. He went on to play Johnny Blaze, aka Ghost Rider, in two films of the franchise. The films made approximately $378 million at the box office, becoming certified hits and giving Nicolas Cage an iconic character to be proud of.

